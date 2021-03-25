Governor pats West Godavari police for prompt action

Palakol police free 23 migrant workers from Odisha

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan appreciated West Godavari SP K. Narayan Naik and Palakol police for acting on a complaint of the labourers from Odisha and releasing them from the trap of a contractor.

Mr. Harichandan praised Mr. Narayan Naik, Narsapuram DSP P. Veeranjaneya Reddy and Palakol CI Ch. Anjanayelu for their good work and presented a citation to them at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday. The Governor, in the commendation letter, lauded the good work of the SP and his team to keeping up the reputation of the A.P. Police. He thanked them for responding to the complaint of the migrant workers from the neighbouring State, and rendering justice to them.

A group of workers from Kendrapara district in Odisha met Mr. Harichandan through an NGO on March 19, and poured out their woes that a contractor, who mediated between them and Sandhya Marines, an aqua company. They alleged that the contractor, Srinivas, who supplied manpower to the aquaculture unit was collecting money from them by force and was not allowing them to return to their native villages.

In response to the complaint, the Governor asked Mr. Narayan Naik to look into the issue. and take action against the contractor and arrange a vehicle for the workers to reach Palakol police station.

The SP, along with Mr. Anjaneyulu and SI J.V.N. Prasad, visited Sandhya Marines and had a patient hearing of the problems and discussed the matter with the company management.

Bus for workers

Following a complaint, Mr. Prasad registered a case and arrested the contract labourer. The CI arranged a bus for the return of 23 migrant workers to their native villages in Kendrapara district and provided them drinking water, food, masks and sanitizers.

The police also recovered ₹1 lakh from the accused and returned the same to the migrant workers. Mr. Veeranjaneya Reddy later visited the aquaculture unit and enquired about the facilities being provided to the workers, the SP explained the Governor.

DGP D. Gautam Sawang appreciated the police officers for their good work.