ADVERTISEMENT

Governor participates in Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Published - November 09, 2024 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer along with the students during the Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the foundation day celebrations of Uttarakhand, at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said that Uttarakhand was rich in natural resources and the State is popularly called as ‘Dev Bhoomi’, the land of gods, due to the presence of some of the most ancient temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, Char Dham and other shrines.

The programme began with a video message of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand, followed by traditional folk dance performance by the students.

Students of Uttarakhand studying in various educational institutions in and around Vijayawada participated in the event. Secretary to Governor Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, officers and staff of Raj Bhavan took part in the celebrations.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US