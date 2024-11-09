 />
Governor participates in Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

Published - November 09, 2024 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Governor S. Abdul Nazeer along with the students during the Uttarakhand Foundation Day celebrations, at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Saturday.

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the foundation day celebrations of Uttarakhand, at Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said that Uttarakhand was rich in natural resources and the State is popularly called as ‘Dev Bhoomi’, the land of gods, due to the presence of some of the most ancient temples of Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, Char Dham and other shrines.

The programme began with a video message of Lt. Gen. (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, Governor of Uttarakhand, followed by traditional folk dance performance by the students.

Students of Uttarakhand studying in various educational institutions in and around Vijayawada participated in the event. Secretary to Governor Dr. M. Hari Jawaharlal, officers and staff of Raj Bhavan took part in the celebrations.

