June 24, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has participated in ISKCON Jagannath Rath Puja and Yatra at Krishna Lanka here on Saturday.

He performed puja and started the procession. Devotees from different States participated in the yatra.

Artistes performed cultural shows in the yatra, which reached the Sri Jagannatha temple at Ramalingeswar Nagar. The temple authorities distributed ‘prasadam’ to the devotees, said Syama Sundara Achyuta Das of ISKCON.