Governor participates in celebration of one year of NEP -2020

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday participated in a programme “Celebrating one year of National Education Policy 2020’ chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan.

Addressing the Governors, Chief Ministers and State Education Ministers who participated in the programme, Mr. Modi said implementation of the NEP-2020 had become a part of the ‘Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav’ celebrating 75 years of India’s Independence, as it played a major role in fulfilling aspirations of the youth of the country and in building a new India.

Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education Prof. K. Hemachandra Reddy and Commissioner of Collegiate Education Pola Bhaskar, also attended the programme organised by the Ministry of Education.