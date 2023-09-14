HamberMenu
Governor participates in ‘Ayushman Bhavah’ programme virtually

September 14, 2023 08:04 am | Updated 08:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer participated in the ‘Ayushman Bhavah’ programme virtually launched by President Droupadi Murmu, from Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

‘Ayushman Bhavah’ is an umbrella initiative of the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Government of India, for enhancing awareness on various healthcare schemes and extending critical healthcare services in rural and urban areas, with major components such as ‘Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0’ for distribution of Ayushman cards to eligible beneficiaries under PM-JAY, ‘Ayushman Mela’ to conduct weekly Health Melas from September 17, and ‘Ayushman Sabha’ to conduct Gram Sabha at village-level.

Union Minister, Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, participated in the programme.

