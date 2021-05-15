Governor mourns IRCS A.P. chief’s death

VIJAYAWADA

15 May 2021 10:46 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed grief and sadness over the passing away of Indian Red Cross Society, A.P. State Branch Honorary Chairman P. Venugopal in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

The Governor said Dr. Venugopal served as Professor of Paediatrics at King George Hospital in Visakhapatnam and rendered immense services to the needy people as Honorary Chairman of IRCS, and his passing away was an irreparable loss to the cause of Indian Red Cross Society activities in Visakhapatnam. The Governor offered his condolences to members of the bereaved family.

