Governor meets President, Vice-President in Delhi

February 25, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST

VIJAYAWADA Governor S. Abdul Nazeer called on President, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi, on a courtesy visit on Saturday. Justice (retired) Nazeer also met Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar, at Upa Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Governor will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, said the Raj Bhavan officials. ADVERTISEMENT

