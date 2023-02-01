Governor may inaugurate Vijayawada Book Festival on February 9

February 01, 2023 07:45 pm | Updated 07:45 pm IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan is likely to inaugurate the 33rd Vijayawada Book Festival on February 9, said Vijayawada Book Festival Society members.

The 10-day book festival will be open for the public from 2 p.m. to 8.30 p.m. every day. Minister for Education Botsa Satyanarayana, Telugu Academy Chairperson N. Lakshmi Parvathi, AP Official Language Commission Chairman P. Vijaya Babu and others are likely to attend the inaugural function, the organisers said in a release on Wednesday.

Debates, meetings on literature would be organised every day during the festival. Eminent scholars, writers and poets would attend the programmes. On February 13, a book lovers’ walk would be organised at 4 p.m, the organisers said.