Andhra Pradesh

Governor launches Raj Bhavan website

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launching the Raj Bhavan website in Vijayawada on Monday.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launching the Raj Bhavan website in Vijayawada on Monday.  

Portal has people-friendly and easy to navigate features: official

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan launched the newly-developed website (http://governor.ap.gov.in) of A.P. Raj Bhavan here on Monday.

Governor’s Secretary Mukesh Kumar Meena explained to the Governor about the people-friendly and easy to navigate features of the website which was fully developed in-house.

He said the website has features such as e-Visitor where any visitor intending to meet the Governor can upload the data online and get the necessary confirmation after scrutiny by the office.

Similarly, there is a facility for submitting grievances to the Governor through e-Grievance platform. Besides, the website has an events page, a photo gallery, press releases etc.

The Governor appreciated the team effort that went into the design and launch of the website. Joint Secretary to Governor Arjuna Rao and other officers and staff were present.

Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
