ADVERTISEMENT

Governor launches ANU alumni association’s website, logo

December 29, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

P. Sujatha Varma

Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan launching the website of ANU at Raj Bhavan in Vijayawada on Thursday. | Photo Credit:

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday launched the website and logo of Acharya Nagarjuna University Alumni Association at a programme held in Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that former students of universities should contribute to the growth of higher educational institutions in the State. He also released a wall magazine for the alumni’s upcoming mega event.

Mr. Harichandan said former students of higher educational institutions were actively involved in development programmes at many places and advised the ANU alumni association members to focus more on issues like construction of buildings and helping poor students to pursue higher education courses.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Vice-Chancellor of the university Rajasekhar explained to the Governor about various programmes being undertaken by the institution in general and the development activities being carried out with the help of the alumni association, in particular.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, University Rector Varaprasada Murthy, Registrar B Karuna, Engineering College Principal Siddaiah, alumni association director Anjaneyulu, coordinator Saraswathi, Distance Education Centre Director Nagaraju, Joint Secretary to Governor P.S. Suryaprakash and others were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US