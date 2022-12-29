Governor launches ANU alumni association’s website, logo

December 29, 2022 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday launched the website and logo of Acharya Nagarjuna University Alumni Association at a programme held in Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Harichandan said that former students of universities should contribute to the growth of higher educational institutions in the State. He also released a wall magazine for the alumni’s upcoming mega event.

Mr. Harichandan said former students of higher educational institutions were actively involved in development programmes at many places and advised the ANU alumni association members to focus more on issues like construction of buildings and helping poor students to pursue higher education courses.

Vice-Chancellor of the university Rajasekhar explained to the Governor about various programmes being undertaken by the institution in general and the development activities being carried out with the help of the alumni association, in particular.

Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia, University Rector Varaprasada Murthy, Registrar B Karuna, Engineering College Principal Siddaiah, alumni association director Anjaneyulu, coordinator Saraswathi, Distance Education Centre Director Nagaraju, Joint Secretary to Governor P.S. Suryaprakash and others were present.