Governor lauds Red Cross services during lockdown

26 March 2021 00:40 IST

13 lakh junior and youth Red Cross volunteers enrolled during the previous year

Governor and president of the Andhra Pradesh branch of Indian Red Cross Society Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday said the volunteers of the organisation had played a commendable role during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

Participating in the closing ceremony of a cycle rally, organised by the State branch of Indian Red Cross Society, to mark the centenary year of the organisation in the country, in virtual mode from the Raj Bhavan, Mr. Harichandan said responding to the unprecedented crisis, the Red Cross volunteers offered their services in distribution of food, dry ration, vegetables, face masks, gloves, sanitisers, etc., besides dissemination of information and by supplementing the efforts of the government in activities like advocacy.

Referring to the cycle rally taken out from Srikakulam and Anantapur, which reached Vijayawada on Thursday, he said the success of the event was evident in the large turnout of junior college students and Youth Red Cross volunteers in every district and throughout the rally. He said the objective was to create awareness among people on the three themes ‘Blood Donation-Safe Life’, ‘Tree Plantation-The Planet’ and ‘Clean Environment-For a Healthy Life’.

Mr. Harichandan complimented Chairman of the AP chapter of Indian Red Cross Society Sridhar Reddy, general secretary and CEO A.K. Parida and members of the State Management Committee for demonstrating their leadership skills and team work. He appreciated the services of the District Collectors and presidents of the district wings of IRCS, police personnel and other wings that coordinated and extended support for the success of the rally.

Dr. Sridhar Reddy said 13 lakh junior and youth Red Cross volunteers were enrolled during the previous year.

Secretary to the Governor Mukesh Kumar Meena, Collector A. Md. Imtiaz and others were present.