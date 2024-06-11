Governor invites Chandrababu Naidu to form govt. in Andhra Pradesh

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer has invited the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which is part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), to form the government in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kesarapalle near here on June 12 (Wednesday). Prime Minister Narendra Modi and a host of national leaders will take part in the event.

Representatives of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met Governor S. Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday and staked a claim to form the government in Andhra Pradesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The TDP Andhra Pradesh State president K. Atchannaidu, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president Daggubati Purandeswari, and the Jana Sena Party (JSP) Parliamentary Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar met the Governor and submitted the letter to him.

A communique from the Raj Bhavan said that Mr. Atchannaidu, Ms. Purandeswari and Mr. Manohar have conveyed the unanimous election of Mr. Naidu as the Leader of the NDA Legislature Party. They have handed over a letter from the TDP Legislature Party unanimously electing Mr. Naidu as its leader, and the letters of the Jana Sena Legislature Party and the BJP Legislature Party unanimously supporting Mr. Naidu as Chief Minister.

Congratulating Mr. Naidu on his election as the leader of the NDA in the House, Mr. Nazeer has sent him an invitation to form the Government of Andhra Pradesh.

The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Kesarapalle on Wednesday at 11.27 a.m., the communique added.

Earlier in the day, an NDA meeting in the city unanimously elected Mr. Naidu as the NDA Legislature Party leader. The MLAs-elect from the NDA constituent parties attended the meeting besides Mr. Naidu, Mr. Pawan Kalyan and Ms. Purandeswari.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.