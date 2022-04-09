Governor invited to Sitarama Kalyanotsavam at Vontimitta

Rajulapudi Srinivas April 09, 2022 04:06 IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas April 09, 2022 04:06 IST

TTD and Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy Devasthanam officials extending the invitation to Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Deputy Executive Officer R. Ramana Prasad and Vontimitta Kodandarama Swamy temple officials invited Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to the Sitarama Kalyanam to be held at Vontimitta Kodanda Ramalayam, in Kadapa district, on April 15. The temple officials visited Raj Bhavan on Friday and informed the Governor that the Brahmotsavams will be celebrated from April 10 to April 19, at Sri Sita Rama Kalyanam and Kalyanam of Lord Sita Rama will be performed on April 15. The priests offered ‘prasadam’ and requested the Governor to grace the kalyanotsavam. Chief Secretary to the Governor R.P. Sisodia and other Raj Bhavan officials were present.



