Governor inaugurates robotics unit at Manipal Hospitals near Vijayawada

July 27, 2023 08:12 pm | Updated 08:12 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Robotic-assisted surgery ensures greater precision, smaller incisions and less pain for patients, say doctors

The Hindu Bureau

Andhra Pradesh Governor S. Abdul Nazeer inaugurated the Robotics Centre of Excellence for Super Specialty Care at Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada on Thursday.

The centre is equipped with a state of the art 4th generation Da Vinci X Robotic-assisted Surgery (RAS) unit led by a team of robotic experts, Dr. Surendra Jasti, Dr. V. Dharmendra Kumar, Dr. Ravi Shankar Ganji and Dr. Lakshmi Prasuna. It offers RAS services in surgical oncology, surgical gastrointestinal, bariatric, urology, thoracic, general surgery and gynaecology.

Briefing the media after the inauguration, Manipal Health Enterprises chairman Dr. Sudarshan Ballal said that the introduction of RAS across diverse specialties was the first of its kind in Andhra Pradesh. “With the launch of this revolutionary surgical programme, we reaffirm our commitment to providing the best care to our patients. This transformative step reflects our dedication to ensuring that advanced medical technologies are accessible to people not only in Vijayawada but throughout all districts in Andhra Pradesh.”

Manipal Hospitals, Vijayawada director Dr. Sudhakar Kantipudi said, “The latest RAS system allows us to bridge the gap and make high-quality care accessible to people from all walks of life. People may think it is expensive but there is a lot of cost saving in terms of post-operative care.”

Through robotic-assisted surgery, superior precision and control for surgeon, smaller incisions and less pain during surgery, minimal blood loss and scars and quicker recovery post surgery was possible, he added.

