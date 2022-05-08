Governor inaugurates IRCS’s thalassemia centre at Paderu, old age home in Kakinada

Harichandan lauds Red Cross services during the pandemic

Harichandan lauds Red Cross services during the pandemic

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who is also the president of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS), A.P. State Branch, praised the services of IRCS, particularly during the pandemic.

He participated in the World Red Cross Day celebrations, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Jean Henry Dunant, founder of International Red Cross, on May 8. He garlanded the portrait of Jean Henry on the occasion.

Mr. Harichandan said that Jean Henry had built a great humanitarian organisation. The day was being celebrated with the theme ‘Be Human Kind’ this year, he said.

He praised the services of the A.P. branch of the IRCS during the difficult times of COVID-19, and said that Red Cross volunteers had come out in large numbers and helped the needy people throughout the State, and created awareness on the dreaded virus. They also distributed masks, home isolation medical kits and oxygen concentrators besides serving food to lakhs of destitutes and migrant labourers, he said.

Mr. Harichandan inaugurated a Thalassemia Day Care Centre set up by the IRCS in Paderu, a remote tribal area in Alluri Sitarama Raju district, and an old age home in Kakinada in virtual mode from Raj Bhavan.

Later, he presented awards to volunteers.

IRCS A.P. Chairman Dr. A. Sridhar Reddy, General Secretary and CEO A.K. Parida, Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and other officers participated in the event.