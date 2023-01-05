ADVERTISEMENT

Governor inaugurates auditorium, lays stone for digital library at S.V. Medical College in Tirupati

January 05, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - TIRUPATI

Governor also inaugurates Sri Balaji Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute near Tirupati airport

A.D. Rangarajan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan being felicitated by Tirupati MLA B. Karunakar Reddy at a function organised by Sri Venkateswara Medical College Alumni Association (SVMCAA) in Tirupati on Thursday. Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy is also seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on January 5 (Thursday) inaugurated an auditorium and laid the foundation stone for a digital library on the Sri Venkateswara Medical College campus.

At a function organised by the SVMC Alumni Association (SVMCAA), Mr. Harichandan lauded the services rendered by the association by conducting national and international conference in the areas of super-specialty, and its members for delivering lectures and sharing their knowledge with the budding medical professionals.

He expressed pleasure on knowing that former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy had completed his house surgeon training at the Sri Venkateswara Medical College.

“Medicines cure diseases, but doctors cure patients,” he said while quoting reputed Swiss psychoanalyst Carl Jung.

Member of Parliament M. Gurumoorthy, MLA B. Karunakar Reddy, SVMCAA president R. Ramesh Babu and SVMC principal P.A. Chandrasekharan felicitated the Governor.

Earlier in the day, the Governor inaugurated Sri Balaji Medical College, Hospital and Research Institute near the airport. Upon his arrival at the venue, Mr. Harichandan where accorded a grand welcome by Deputy Chief Minister K. Narayanaswamy, Ministers R.K. Roja (Tourism and culture) and V. Rajini (health), and the educational group representatives Saiprakash LeoMuthu and Tirupati Panigrahi.

