Governor in Tirumala ahead of PM’s visit

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Saturday reached Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his wife Vimala.

His visit assumes significance as it comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple town.

On his arrival at the Padmavati guest house, Mr. Narasimhan was accorded a warm reception by TTD JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju and CVSO Gopinath Jatti.

Earlier, Mr. Narasimhan arrived in Tirupati and offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor.