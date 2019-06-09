Governor in Tirumala ahead of PM’s visit

Governor E.S.L. Narasimhan on Saturday reached Tirumala, the abode of Lord Venkateswara. He was accompanied by his wife Vimala.
His visit assumes significance as it comes a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the temple town.
On his arrival at the Padmavati guest house, Mr. Narasimhan was accorded a warm reception by TTD JEO K.S. Srinivasa Raju and CVSO Gopinath Jatti.
Earlier, Mr. Narasimhan arrived in Tirupati and offered prayers at the temple of Goddess Padmavati at Tiruchanoor.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor