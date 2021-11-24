Governor Harichandan returns to Raj Bhavan

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan being welcomed at Raj Bhavan after being discharged from hospital, on Tuesday.

Vijayawada

24 November 2021 01:37 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, who was discharged from AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad, returned to Raj Bhavan on Tuesday. He was admitted to hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Special Chief Secretary to the Governor R.P. Sisodia and Joint Secretary A. Shyam Prasad received Mr. Harichandan and his wife, Suprava Harichandan, at Raj Bhavan. The Governor thanked the people of the State for wishing him a speedy recovery and thanked the staff of AIG Hospitals for their care.

Advertising

Advertising