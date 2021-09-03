Governor hails YSR

VIJAYAWADA

03 September 2021 05:58 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid tributes to the former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy (YSR) on his death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion Mr. Harichandan said Rajasekhar Reddy’s flagship schemes such as Aarogyasri, 108 ambulance service and 104 health services helped many people and were replicated by many other States.

He said Rajasekhar Reddy was considered as a role model as he redefined welfare schemes and implemented them on saturation basis that won him a special place in people’s hearts. YSR dedicated his life to people's welfare, he said.

