Governor greets people on Holi

Festival promotes brotherhood, national integration, he says

Festival promotes brotherhood, national integration, he says

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday greeted the people of the State on the eve of Holi festival.

“I convey my greetings and good wishes to the people of Andhra Pradesh on the occasion of the festival of colours,” he said in a statement.

“Holi is a vibrant festival that promotes camaraderie and brotherhood and reinforces our trust and confidence in the national integration through joyful celebration of sprinkling colours,” he said.

Stating that the spirit of the festival transcends all social barriers and strengthens the social fabric, he appealed to the people not to let their guard down and strictly adhere to the COVID-appropriate behaviour by wearing the mask and help contain the virus spread.