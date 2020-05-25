Governor greets Muslims

VIJAYAWADA

25 May 2020

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed Ramzan greetings to the Muslim brethren on the occasion of Id-Ul-Fitr.

In a message, Mr. Harichandan said the teachings of the holy Quran shaped the lives of people over the ages. “Let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of human beings, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths on the eve of Ramzan,” he said.

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to all the Muslim brethren, who celebrate the festival on Monday,” the Governor said.

