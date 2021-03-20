Governor: Govt. should strive to promote indigenous languages

KURNOOL

20 March 2021 00:26 IST

He participates virtually in Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University’s convocation

Preserving mother tongues is possible only when the State government actively promotes institutions that imparts education in indigenous languages, said Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan.

Addressing students at the first convocation of Dr. Abdul Haq Urdu University virtually, the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of the varsity, expressed happiness to see a large number of girl students taking their degrees.

He congratulated the university authorities on imparting courses in Urdu and Telugu languages for the past five years, adding that while propagation of mother tongues was essential, students must also be open to learning other languages to expand their knowledge and succeed in life.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, who also took part in the function through virtual mode, iterated that the government would provide a new building within six-eight months for the university, which is at present using a rented accommodation.

He said the university should take advantage of the provisions of the New Education Policy and ensure that the quality of pedagogy improves along with research activity.

Urdu University Vice-Chancellor K. Muzaffer Ali, Registrar Bayineni Srinivasulu, Kurnool MLA Hafeez Khan and Rayalaseema University V-C A. Ananda Rao attended the convocation programme. Mohammad Aslam Parvaiz, former V-C of Maulana Azad National Urdu University(Hyderabad) attended as the guest of honour.