Governor extols SKU track record in furthering higher education

The Atal Incubation Centre is the crown of Sri Krishnadevaraya University as it has been effectively catering to the entrepreneurial ecosystem in the State, university Chancellor and Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has said.

He was delivering the 19th convocation address virtually through a video link on Saturday.

The Governor said that Sri Krishnadevaraya University had been endowed with excellent track record in terms of teaching, research and extension activities, and was selected by the NITI Aayog for establishment of the prestigious ‘Atal Incubation Centre’ and was among the top few universities in the country to get the recognition.

The SKU had been striving to achieve the objective of promoting equity, accessibility, quality and accountability in higher education to redeem the backwardness of the Rayalaseema region and bring about social and economic change for over four decades, the Governor said.

Vice-Chancellor M. Rama Krishna Reddy presented a brief note on the development activities on the campus.

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chairman G. Satheesh Reddy was remotely presented honorary doctorate.

In his address as chief guest, he said India was aiming at becoming the leading exporter of defence equipment by encouraging establishment of defence equipment manufacturing units in the private sector.

Mr. Satheesh Reddy, who is Secretary, Department of Defence, Research & Development, recounted his association with the SKU when he studied in JNTU-Anantapur.

Mr. Satheesh Reddy said the country had made rapid strides in technology development.

India was the 4th nation to show its capabilities in ballistic missile technology. It had demonstrated its prowess in space research by sending a number of satellites through its own space vehicles such as the PSLV and GSLV, as well as Mars Mission, Chandrayan, and the proposed Gaganyan to send a manned mission to the moon. He said the DRDO had come up with 75 products to fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education reforms

Education Minister A. Suresh, participating as a special guest, said the State had implemented several reforms and welfare schemes in the education sector, which enabled the students coming from BPL families to pursue higher education.

The government had provided ₹13,000 crore, 18% of the budget, for the education sector (3% of the GSDP).