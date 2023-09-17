Governor extends Vinayaka Chavithi festival greetings

September 17, 2023 01:54 pm | Updated 01:54 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to the people. The festival is celebrated across the country with devotion and gaiety with the participation of all family members.

Devotees will offer special prayers to Lord Vigneswara to remove all obstacles and to bestow prosperity. “On this festival day, it is customary to offer invocation prayers to Lord Ganesha for the success of new ventures”, he said in a message on Sunday.

“May Lord Ganesha shower His blessings on all of us to lead a life of peace and harmony,” the Governor said.