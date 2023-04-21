ADVERTISEMENT

Governor extends Ramzan greetings

April 21, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer conveyed Ramzan greetings to the Muslim brethren in the State.

“On the solemn occasion of the culmination of holy month of Ramzan as Eid-ul-Fitr, I convey my wishes to all the Muslim brethren of Andhra Pradesh. Ramzan is a period of devotion, fasting, charity-giving and self-accountability,” the Governor said in his message on Friday.

Ramzan is also a festival of forgiving, where every Muslim gets closer to the God. The teachings of the Holy Quran have shaped the society over the ages. “On this Holy Eid-ul-Fitr day, let us redeem our pledge to respect the dignity of all, the sanctity of life and the solemnity of all faiths,” Mr. Abdul Nazeer said.

