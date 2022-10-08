Governor extends Milad-un-Nabi greetings

Rajulapudi Srinivas
October 08, 2022 18:05 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan extended Milad-un-Nabi greetings to Muslim brethren on the birthday of Prophet Mohammad.

“Life of Prophet has been an inspiring saga of love, brotherhood and virtue to the mankind. Prophet’s mission is fulfilled when we serve our fellow countrymen with faith, care and trust,” Mr. Harichandan said.

“The day reminds us of kindness, compassion and the teachings of Holy Prophet,” the Governor said in a message on Saturday.

