Governor extends Maha Sivarathri greetings

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has conveyed his greetings to people in the State on the occasion of Maha Sivarathri, which falls on March 1.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Governor said Maha Sivarathri is the most auspicious festival for devotees of Lord Siva. On this day, Lord Siva is worshipped with fervour and devotion, he said.

Mr. Harichandan urged people to celebrate the festival by wearing masks and by following COVID-19 norms.