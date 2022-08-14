Governor extends I-Day greetings

Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA
August 14, 2022 19:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to the people on the occasion of the 76 th Independence Day.

In a message on Sunday, the Governor said, “The Independence Day is a day of remembrance of the great freedom fighters who sacrificed and paved the way for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom today.”

“On this auspicious day, let us pledge to rededicate to the cause of the nation building and join hands to make ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations a truly memorable occasion.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Vijayawada
Independence Day

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app