Governor extends I-Day greetings

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan conveyed greetings to the people on the occasion of the 76 th Independence Day.

In a message on Sunday, the Governor said, “The Independence Day is a day of remembrance of the great freedom fighters who sacrificed and paved the way for us to enjoy the fruits of freedom today.”

“On this auspicious day, let us pledge to rededicate to the cause of the nation building and join hands to make ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations a truly memorable occasion.