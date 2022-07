July 09, 2022 20:41 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslim brethren in the State. Bakrid holds immense significance in Islamic faith and is celebrated with special prayers, he said.

The festival symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to God and campassion for the poor, Mr. Harichandan said in a message on Saturday.