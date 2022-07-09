Andhra Pradesh

Governor extends Bakrid greetings

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslim brethren in the State. Bakrid holds immense significance in Islamic faith and is celebrated with special prayers, he said.

The festival symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to God and campassion for the poor, Mr. Harichandan said in a message on Saturday.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
religious festival or holiday
islam
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 9, 2022 8:45:06 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/governor-extends-bakrid-greetings/article65620522.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY