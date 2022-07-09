Governor extends Bakrid greetings
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has extended Bakrid greetings to the Muslim brethren in the State. Bakrid holds immense significance in Islamic faith and is celebrated with special prayers, he said.
The festival symbolises sacrifice, absolute devotion to God and campassion for the poor, Mr. Harichandan said in a message on Saturday.
