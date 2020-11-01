Governor extends AP Formation Day greetings

Pays tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan greeted the people on the occasion of A.P. Formation Day celebrations, on Sunday.

The government has initiated many development programmes and has taken up several welfare activities for poor in the State, said Mr. Harichandan.

Andhra Pradesh is blessed with abundant natural resources, fertile land, canals and river basins and the State opped in marine products output As regards trading, he said the State was having good infrastructure and potential entrepreneurs and would be in good position in the country in future.

He highlighted ‘Navaratnalu’ and the focus on education, housing, health, agriculture and other core sectors by the government.

Tributes to Iron Man

The Governor paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his birth anniversary at the Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

At a programme held at Durbar Hall, Mr. Harichandan recalled the services of the Iron Man of India to the nation.