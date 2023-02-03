HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Governor expresses grief over demise of Viswanath

February 03, 2023 10:21 pm | Updated 10:21 pm IST

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Rajulapudi Srinivas

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief over the passing away of film director K. Viswanath. The death of the veteran director was a great loss to the film industry, he said.

The Governor, in a release on Friday, said that Kalatapasvi Mr. Viswanath was a versatile film director, actor and screen writer. He was well-known for his classic films like ‘Siri Siri Muvva’, ‘Sankara Bharanam’ and ‘Sirivennela’ and was honoured with numerous awards, including the Dadasaheb Phalke award, the highest award in Indian cinema, Raghupathi Venkaiah Award and Padma Sri, for his contribution to the film industry for over 60 years, the Governor said.

Mr. Harichandan offered his heart-felt condolences to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Vijayawada

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.