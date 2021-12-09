Governor express condolences to families of Sai Teja, Rana Pratap

Vijayawada

09 December 2021 22:47 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has expressed grief over the death of Lance Naik, B. Sai Teja, Personal Security Officer to Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, in the helicopter crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu.

Thirteen persons, including Gen. Rawat and his wife, died in the chopper crash on Wednesday.

Mr. Sai Teja joined in the Army as jawan in 2013, and based on his exemplary performance, he was appointed as PSO to CDS, said Mr. Harichandan and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family members.

In a statement on Thursday, the Governor expressed sadness over the demise of Junior Warrant Officer of Indian Air Force, Rana Pratap Das, who died in the mishap in Tamil Nadu. He was a native of Krishnachandrapur village, Angul district, Odisha. Mr. Harichandan offered his heartfelt condolences to the family members of Mr. Rana Pratap.