Andhra Pradesh: Governor emphasises need for safe disposal of waste

Environmental regulation a key public service that govt. should provide, he says

Environmental regulation a key public service that govt. should provide, he says

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan said that environmental regulation was a key public service that governments around the world provide to their citizens and stressed the need for the disposal of waste material in a responsible way and sustainable use of natural resources.

Participating as chief guest in a seminar on ‘Environmental Legislation in India – A Relook’ organised by the Indian Conference of Intellectuals headed by former Supreme Court judge V. Gopala Gowda here on Friday, Mr. Harichandan said a collective effort was required to prevent further damage to the environment by following various statutes and striving to fulfil certain international commitments on climate change.

He pointed out that Article 51-A of the Constitution of India casts a duty on every citizen to protect and improve the natural environment including forests, lakes, rivers and wildlife, and to have compassion for living creatures.

He further said Article 48-A stipulated that the States should endeavour to protect the environment and safeguard the forests and wildlife. Environmental laws have been designed to curb the menace of pollution and they should be followed in letter and spirit, he added.

Former acting Chief Justice of the Karnataka and Gauhati High Courts Justice K. Sreedhar Rao, Justice B. Krishna Mohan of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, AP Electricity Regulatory Commission chairman Justice C.V. Nagarjuna Reddy, AP Judicial Preview Committee chairman Justice B. Siva Sankara Rao, AP Human Rights Commission chairman Justice M. Seetharama Murthy and others took part.