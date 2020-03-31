Governor donates one-month salary to PM fund

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan has contributed his one-month salary to the ‘PM Cares – fund’ and ₹1 lakh to the A.P. Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, to deal with COVID-19.

He appealed to the people to come forward and donate generously to the ‘PM Cares – Fund’ as well as the AP CM Relief Fund to strengthen the Centre and State governments and to enable them to handle the crisis. Mr. Harichandan, in a statement issued here on Tuesday, said the PM CARES FUND and CMs Relief Fund would go a long way in mitigating the emergency situation and help the poor and needy people to tide over these difficult times during the disaster.

VIT gesture

The management of Vellore Institute of Technology-A.P. campus has donated ₹25 lakh to help the government fight against COVID-19 pandemic in the State.

University Chancellor G. Viswanathan, in a statement, said the university had contributed the sum to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF) as a token of its effort to join the fight against the disease.

“It is the responsibility of ëvery citizen to respond and help in whatever possible way to overcome the situation,” he said.

The university also offered its premises to set up a 200-bed quarantine facility to serve the needy.

Lecturers’ contribution

Responding to Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy’s call for help, members of the Andhra Pradesh Government Junior Colleges’ contract lecturers contributed a sum of ₹44.52 lakh to the CMRF.

Junior Lecturers’ Association JAC convener Y. Raja Chowdhary and others gave the cheque to the Chief Minister at his camp office on Tuesday.