Governor discharged from hospital, reaches Vijayawada

Vijayawada

09 December 2021 22:33 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan was discharged from a private hospital in Hyderabad on Thursday. He reached Vijayawada.

Raj Bhavan Joint Secretary Shyam Prasad and other officials welcomed Mr. Harichandan and his wife, Suprava Harichandan, at the Raj Bhavan.

Earlier, Special Chief Secretary to Governor R.P. Sisodia and his wife, Babita, met Mr. Harichandan at the hospital in Hyderabad and enquired about his health condition.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Sisodia spoke with the hospital doctors and enquired about the post COVID precautions and the discharge advise to be followed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said he was fine and aksed the people to follow all COVID-19 precautions. The Governor was readmitted to hospital with post COVID symptoms, a few days ago.