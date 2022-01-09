Governor directs V-Cs to defer convocations

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. File image.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan directed Vice-Chancellors of universities, who scheduled their annual convocations in January and February, to defer the same in view of the rise in the number of COVID cases.

Taking stock of the situation arising from the resurgence of the pandemic and the threat posed by the new variant Omicron, Mr. Harichandan took the decision to postpone the convocations already scheduled by the universities, to protect the students, parents, faculty members and administrative staff from the virus.

The Governor has earlier informed the Vice-Chancellors to hold the convocations on a regular basis in order to give priority to the students' careers and their future endeavors.

