Andhra Pradesh

Governor directs V-Cs to defer convocations

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. File image.  

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan directed Vice-Chancellors of universities, who scheduled their annual convocations in January and February, to defer the same in view of the rise in the number of COVID cases.

Taking stock of the situation arising from the resurgence of the pandemic and the threat posed by the new variant Omicron, Mr. Harichandan took the decision to postpone the convocations already scheduled by the universities, to protect the students, parents, faculty members and administrative staff from the virus.

The Governor has earlier informed the Vice-Chancellors to hold the convocations on a regular basis in order to give priority to the students' careers and their future endeavors.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 9, 2022 7:37:57 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/governor-directs-v-cs-to-defer-convocations/article38200320.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY