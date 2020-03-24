Governor, DGP urge peopleto celebrate Ugadi at home

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Tuesday appealed to people to celebrate Ugadi at home to prevent the spread of coronavirus. He asked the devotees to follow the lockdown instructions in letter and spirit

Conveying Sri Sarvari Nama Ugadi festival greetings to the people, Mr. Harichandan said Telugu new year is a festival of joy and devotees should pray for a bright and healthy future.

Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang made a similar appeal to people.

“I convey Ugadi greetings to the public. Please stay at home and don’t rush to temples on the pretext of the festival,” Mr. Sawang said.

There would be no celebrations at temples and no ‘panchanga sravanam’ either, officials said.

“The temple managements should not organise any programmes to prevent mass gatherings,” a police officer said.

At Palakollu in West Godavari district, the management of the Mukadaramma temple cancelled ‘ammavari jatara,’ scheduled to begin on Wednesday coinciding with the Ugadi festival.

“We made all arrangements for the five-day jatara, but cancelled it keeping in view the COVID-19 threat. However, the priests will perform regular pujas to the deity,” said temple committee president Mandela Rajani.

As per the directions of the officials, Nukambika Ammavari jatara and ‘garaga utsavams’ will be celebrated formally at Chintaluru village in Alamuru mandal, but devotees will not be allowed.

No almanac reading

“We request the devotees to keep away from the jatara. Priests will perform rituals as per the schedule and pray for the well-being of the village and society,” temple officials said.

The temple authorities cancelled almanac reading at the Sri Lakshmi Tirupatamma Ammavari temple, also known as Penuganchiprolu Ammavaru, Gopayya temple, in Krishna district.

“There will be no celebrations tomorrow,” the temple authorities said.