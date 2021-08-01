Governor congratulates P.V. Sindhu

VIJAYAWADA

01 August 2021 23:14 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan congratulated ace badminton player P.V. Sindhu for winning the bronze medal in the Tokya Olympics on Sunday.

The country was proud of her achievement, Mr. Harichandan said, and wished her more successes in the future.

‘History created’

Andhra Pradesh Badminton Association president T.G. Venkatesh, secretary P. Ankamma Chowdary and other office-bearers congratulated Ms. Sindhu on her achievement.

Dr. Ankamma Chowdary said it was a proud moment. “Ms. Sindhu created history by becoming the first Indian woman ever to win two individual Olympic medals and beating China’s Bing Jiao.”