Governor congratulates ISRO scientists

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of ISRO Navic Satellite onboard GSLV-F12, and successfully placing it into the geosynchronous transfer orbit, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Monday.
In a release issued from Raj Bhavan, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said the NVS-01, the first of the second-generation satellites launched by ISRO, will ensure the continuity of navigational services.
