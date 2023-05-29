Governor congratulates ISRO scientists

May 29, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated the scientists of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for the successful launch of ISRO Navic Satellite onboard GSLV-F12, and successfully placing it into the geosynchronous transfer orbit, from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, on Monday.

In a release issued from Raj Bhavan, Mr. Abdul Nazeer said the NVS-01, the first of the second-generation satellites launched by ISRO, will ensure the continuity of navigational services.

