April 28, 2024 - VIJAYAWADA

Governor S. Abdul Nazeer congratulated archer Vennam Jyothi Surekha, who won gold medals in individual and mixed team events at the ongoing Archery World Cup Stage-1 at Shanghai on Saturday. The Governor said that the nation is proud of Ms. Jyothi Surekha’s exceptional performance and wished her more success in the future.