Governor condoles Yadlapati’s death
Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed sadness over the passing away of veteran politician Yadlapati Venkata Rao. He died in Hyderabad on Monday.
Venkata Rao served the people as an MLA for three terms, and also as a Minister in erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh. He was also elected to the Rajya Sabha, said the Governor and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the members of the bereaved family..
