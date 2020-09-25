Andhra Pradesh

Governor condoles demise of singer S.P. Balasubramanyam

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Biswa Bhusan Harichandan. | Photo Credit: C.V.Subrahmanyam
Rajulapudi Srinivas VIJAYAWADA 25 September 2020 15:15 IST
Updated: 25 September 2020 15:15 IST

: Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan condoled the death of iconic singer S.P. Balasubramanyam expressed profound grief and sadness over the demise of popular singer S.P. Balasubramanyam, at Chennai, on Friday.

Mr. Harichandan said Balu (Balasubramanyam) was in the hearts of crores of people across the globe by singing songs in 16 languages predominantly in Telugu, Hindu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and other languages. He entered into Guinness World Record for recording more than 40,000 songs.

A legend in music field, Mr. Balasubramanyam, received several awards such as Padma Bhusan, six national film awards for best male playback singer, NTR National Award and 25 Nandi Awards for his contribution to the Indian film industry, the Governor said and expressed heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Advertising
Advertising
Comments
More In Andhra Pradesh
Read more...