Governor condoles death of eight persons in stampede at Kandukur

December 29, 2022 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday expressed anguish and profound grief over the death of eight persons, including two women, and injuries suffered by a few others in the stampede at a public meeting of TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu at Kandukur in Nellore district on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Governor instructed the officials to provide the required medical care to the injured and offered his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is on an official visit to New Delhi, expressed his condolences to the bereaved families and announced an ex gratia of ₹2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased and ₹50,000 each to the injured. He instructed the officials to support to the victims’ families in all possible ways.