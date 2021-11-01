Governor, CM to present YSR awards today

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy will present the YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards and YSR Achievement Awards here on November 1. In total, 59 awards —29 Lifetime Achievement Awards and 30 Achievement Awards—will be given away at the function, said an official release.

YSR Lifetime Achievement Awards carry cash prizes of ₹10 lakh each, a medal and a memento, while the Lifetime Achievement Award comprises cash prizes of ₹5 lakh, a medal and a memento reach. The awards were supposed to be presented in August, but it was postponed due to the COVID-19 situation. The awards will be presented to institutions and individuals for excellence in the fields of agriculture and allied activities, arts and culture, literature, journalism and medical and health.