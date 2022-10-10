Andhra Pradesh: Governor, CM, Naidu condole Mulayam’s death 

The three-time Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh passed away at the age of 82 on Monday

The Hindu Bureau VIJAYAWADA
October 10, 2022 18:30 IST

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan expressed profound grief over the demise of Samajwadi Party founder and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

In a statement issued here on Monday, the Governor said Mulayam Singh was a long-time parliamentarian, who served as Defence Minister and thrice as Chief Minister. Mr. Harichandan conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members.

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed sorrow over Mulayam Singh’s demise.

In his condolence message, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said Mulayam had played an important role in national politics and was held in high esteem by the marginalised sections and minorities.

TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by Mulayam’s death.

Mr. Naidu stated that he had spent a lot of time over the past four decades with the veteran politician and that he was impressed by his charm, humility and deep understanding of Indian politics. He quietly went about achieving his socialist goals that transformed the lives of millions of people, Mr. Naidu tweeted.

